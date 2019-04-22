North Cowichan Council has given third reading to it’s Five-Year Financial Plan Bylaw and the Tax Rates Bylaw.

The documents propose a 2 point 9-5 per cent tax increase for homeowners this year.

For an average home in North Cowichan, valued at just over 445,000 dollars, it means a property tax increase of just about 49 dollars.

The City of Duncan is also poised to adopt its 2019 Tax Rates Bylaw and Financial Plan.

It’s proposing a 2 point 9 per cent increase.