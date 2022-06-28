- Advertisement -

Lake Cowichan, BC – A dedicated space to work out with weights and improve cardio fitness will soon be available in the western end of Cowichan Lake. Comox Valley Regional District Board of Directors approved money to buy the fitness equipment in March for the 1305 square-foot fitness studio. It will include a rowing machine, treadmill, fitness power rack and a lot more to get into shape and stay that way.

Manager of Cowichan Lake Recreation, Linda Blatchford, say “Due to the pandemic we ended up with surplus funds that went to reserves, and the recreation commission approved spending some of those funds on the fitness equipment needed to finish the studio. She adds, “It’s one of the good things that’s come out of a bad situation, and we are thankful to make this much requested service a reality for our residents.”

Chair of the Cowichan Lake Recreation Commission, Thor Repstock says “We know this is going to be a highly-utilized space once it’s open later this year. He adds, it’s always great news when we can meet the recreational needs of our growing community with solutions that are close to home.”

A contract to purchase the equipment will be awarded soon, with delivery and installation in the near future.