This July the Wooden Boat Festival at the Cowichan Bay Maritime Centre is back after 3 years, and this year it’ll be bigger than ever.

The two-day event will see everything from a steam engine demonstration to a community chowder and a pancake breakfast.

Facility Manager Mel Robison says it’s a real community event.

“All the merchants are so involved in them and it’s like everybody comes out in Cowichan Bay for this. We Want People to know about the heritage of Cowichan Bat and the wooden boats.”

Visit the Cowichan Bay Maritime Centre site for more information.