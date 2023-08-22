Emergency Management Cowichan launched a new website this week that aims to be a one-stop shop for all information when disaster strikes.

Senior manager of EMC Ryan Wainwright says emcowichan.ca will be a hub for residents, businesses, and first responders to find information in the event of an active emergency.

Wainwright adds they want to empower residents of the valley to be proactive when prepping for emergencies and the hope is that the new website will help the community bounce back in the aftermath.

The website also functions as a portal for people looking to volunteer with EMC.

In a release, EMC says that the site is a massive collaboration between emergency response experts and its partners which includes First Nations RCMP BC Ambulance and local search and rescue groups.