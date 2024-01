It’s a snow day in the Cowichan Valley which means multiple schools are closed for the day.

SD 79 says due to heavy snowfall and deteriorating road conditions all of their schools are closed which includes any rentals and after-school care.

Cowichan Tribes schools and offices are closed for the day as well.

Environment Canada is calling for 10-20 centimetres for East Vancouver Island and Sunshine Coast this morning but conditions should ease late this afternoon.