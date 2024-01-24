Owner of the Duncan Dairy Queen Travis Berthiaume was recognized as the 2023 Canadian Miracle Maker last week in Nashville Tennessee.

The award is given out by Dairy Queen to franchise owners who go above and beyond supporting children’s hospitals and the recipient gets a red jacket

“It sounds cliche, but you really can’t do it without the support of your community—the community really bought into this,” says Berthiaume.

Last year Duncan DQ raised over 26,000 dollars for the Children’s Miracle Network which goes towards the BC Children’s Hospital Foundation.

In the past 5 years, Duncan DQ has raised 100,000 dollars for the BC Children’s Hospital through its Miracle Treat Day.