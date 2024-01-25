It turns out that the Cowichan River has some of the best fishing in the entire country.

That’s according to Fishing Booker, a fishing trip planning website, that ranked the Cowichan River as the second-best fishing location in Canada.

Other locations on the top 10 list ranged from Lake Ontario to Lake Dauphin in Manitoba and the Bow River in Alberta.

They add that the Cowichan River is the best trout fishery on the island and the Valley offers world-class recreation opportunities.

It was the only river on Vancouver Island named on the list.