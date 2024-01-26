A new active transportation overpass may make it easier for pedestrians to cross over Highway-1 in Ducan.

At least that would be the goal of a proposed North Cowichan Active Transportation Overpass.

The province will be holding information sessions on the overpass that would cross Highway-1 in at two intersections between Beverly Street and James Street.

The province estimates that 30% of all pedestrian crossings on this section of Highway-1 are unsafe.

The overpass would accommodate foot traffic bicycles and wheelchairs.

- Advertisement -

The information session is set for Feb 7 from 4 pm to 7 pm at the Quamichan School Multipurpose room.