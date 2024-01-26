Subscribe to Local News
Cowichan Valley

Province plans for new pedestrian overpass in Duncan

By Eric Richards
Photo of Pedestrian Crossing Signal by Albert Stoynov on Unsplash

A new active transportation overpass may make it easier for pedestrians to cross over Highway-1 in Ducan. 

At least that would be the goal of a proposed North Cowichan Active Transportation Overpass. 

The province will be holding information sessions on the overpass that would cross Highway-1 in at two intersections between Beverly Street and James Street. 

The province estimates that 30% of all pedestrian crossings on this section of Highway-1 are unsafe. 

The overpass would accommodate foot traffic bicycles and wheelchairs. 

The information session is set for Feb 7 from 4 pm to 7 pm at the Quamichan School Multipurpose room. 

