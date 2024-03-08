Well, Cowichan Tribes wrapped up their election last night and it’s official there will be a new Chief in town.

Former Chief Lydia Hwitsum will be replaced by Cindy Daniels as the new Chief of Cowichan Tribes, winning 414 votes out of the 1193 ballots cast.

Daniels ranked first in the race for Chief followed by Hwitsum, Howie George and Elliott Troy.

The 12 council seats were also decided in the vote with the following winners:

The official ballot results and certification can be found on the Cowichan Tribes website.