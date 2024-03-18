An expedition on the Island’s west coast this weekend brought back new data to help better understand what’s going on underwater.

Ocean Networks Canada’s first ‘Abyss’ expedition of the year wrapped up this weekend. The highlight was the recovery of the Delta Dynamics Lab, a one-tonne platform of scientific equipment that’s been sitting on the seafloor collecting data on underwater landslides.

Researchers aboard the Coast Guard vessel John P. Tully visited multiple sites along the underwater VENUS and NEPTUNE observatory networks, doing equipment maintenance and replacement.

Researchers use the networks to study fish and sea life, as well as ocean temperatures and currents.