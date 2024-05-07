Enhancing Home and Business Security with EcoSecurity: A Trusted Local Choice

In today’s increasingly uncertain world, ensuring the safety and security of our homes and businesses is paramount. With the rise of corporations dominating the security market, many individuals and businesses in the Cowichan Valley are turning to local, community-focused companies like EcoSecurity for personalized, reliable security solutions.

Established in 2020 by industry veteran Josh Delgado, EcoSecurity has quickly earned a reputation as a trusted local partner for residential and commercial security needs. Specializing in a range of services, from monitored alarm systems to camera systems and access control, EcoSecurity offers comprehensive solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of each client.

Personalized Service and Expertise

What sets EcoSecurity apart from larger corporations is its commitment to personalized service and expertise. With over a decade of experience in the industry, Josh brings a wealth of knowledge and years on the job to every project. Unlike some companies where customers may feel like just another number, EcoSecurity prides itself on building relationships with clients and providing attentive, hands-on service from start to finish.

Customer Testimonials Speak Volumes

Don’t just take our word for it – hear what their satisfied customers have to say:

“We recently made the decision to upgrade our security system and were frustrated in our dealings with large corporations. An online search led us to EcoSecurity, a local company owned and operated by Josh Delgado, someone experienced and knowledgeable in the tech field. Josh was able to see us quickly and offered excellent solutions for our needs, always aware of our budget. In a few days, Josh installed the components to make our security and Wi-Fi as we wanted. He took the time to ensure all was working properly, and even came back to perform some adjustments so that everything was operating to our satisfaction. It has been a pleasure working with someone who so obviously cares about his customers, is able to problem solve, has skills and knowledge to implement what is needed, and does so in such a professional, friendly and polite manner. Based on our very positive experience so far, Josh Delgado and EcoSecurity are highly recommended.”

– Anne & Kerr Gloster“

“Josh has installed security systems on multiple high-value commercial locations for us over the years. His experience in the industry, professionalism, and value are unparalleled. Look no further for top-end and affordable security solutions.”

– Thomas Creighton

Comprehensive Security Solutions

From residential doorbell cameras to large-scale access control systems, EcoSecurity offers a wide range of services to meet the needs of homeowners and businesses alike. With fully licensed technicians and a commitment to quality workmanship, you can trust your security needs are in good hands with EcoSecurity.

Partnering for Peace of Mind

In addition to its comprehensive security services, EcoSecurity partners with Lanvac Inc. for 100% Canadian ULC certified monitoring. This partnership guarantees clients receive round-the-clock surveillance without the frustration of robots or hold queues. With EcoSecurity, peace of mind is just a phone call away.

Affordable, Transparent Pricing

At EcoSecurity, they believe quality security shouldn’t break the bank. That’s why they offer competitive pricing and never lock clients into long-term contracts. With transparent pricing and no hidden fees, clients can trust that they’re getting the best value for their investment.

In conclusion, EcoSecurity is more than just a security company – it’s a trusted local partner committed to providing personalized, reliable security solutions to homes and businesses in the Cowichan Valley. With a focus on expertise, customer service, and community, EcoSecurity is setting the standard for security excellence. Contact them today to learn more about their services and experience the EcoSecurity difference for yourself.

Visit us Online today! ecosecurity.ca/ for more information.



Email: [email protected]

Phone: 778-677-5096

Location: Cowichan Valley, BC

Find Us on Instagram