Take a Hike Foundation: Empowering Youth on the Journey of Life



In the heart of British Columbia, a beacon of hope shines for youth facing the uncertain nature of life. The Take a Hike Foundation stands as a safe space, a place where the vulnerable are not only seen and heard but are also empowered to rewrite their stories.

“For too many young people, youth is a time of relentless uncertainty, anxiety, and trepidation,” says a Take a Hike graduate. “But Take a Hike felt different; it felt safe. The staff insisted on respect for all, and because the activities were so fun, I finally enjoyed being at school.”

This sentiment echoes through the voices of many students who have walked the trails of self-discovery with Take a Hike. The program’s unique blend of mental health supports, land-based learning, and community engagement offers more than just an education—it offers a transformation.

“I don’t know where I would be without Take a Hike,” admits another graduate. “I came with little self-esteem and low motivation for life. Through the program, I started to believe in myself. This year, I graduated early and entered a trades program. Take a Hike helped me achieve more than I ever thought I could.”

Unique Program for Unique Learners

Take a Hike’s approach is not just about overcoming challenges; it’s about embracing them. It’s about finding joy in learning, forming lasting friendships, and discovering the strength within to face the next journey.

As one youth perfectly puts the impact of Take a Hike’s unique approach, “going on Take aHike trips changed my life. I’ve transformed into a more grounded person, focusing on the simple things—food, water, shelter, and community. We bond in a way you simply can’t in mainstream school, creating happiness together and connecting deeply with each other.”

The Take a Hike Foundation is more than a program; it’s a lifeline for those who have been adrift, a compass for those seeking direction, and a community for those longing for connection. It’s a testament to the resilience of the young people and the power of a supportive community.

Commitment and Dedication is Their Mission

The Take a Hike Foundation celebrates the journeys of these remarkable youth and the bright futures they’re forging. Because at Take a Hike, success isn’t just about reaching a destination; it’s about the courage to embark on the journey.

As Take a Hike continues to expand across British Columbia, it carries with it the promise of brighter futures. The foundation’s commitment to nurturing the mental health and well-being of vulnerable youth ensures that success is not just a possibility but a reality for those who dare to take a hike.

Alumni Stories

“Of all the programs I went to, Take a Hike felt the safest. The staff help everyone learn about themselves, they insist on respect for all, make sure everyone is given the chance to say their peace and because the activities were so fun, I finally enjoyed being at school. Sometimes I wish I wasn’t graduating but at least now I know I’m ready to tackle my next journey.”

