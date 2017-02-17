Ten Cowichan charities received a total of 20-thousand dollars, thanks to a partnership between Telus and Cowichan Sound and Cellular.

Cowichan Women Against Violence Society was one of the big recipients, going home with over 22-hundred dollars. Board Chair Patricia Blair says this donation will help the society work on a few of their top priorities.

The Cowichan District Hospital Foundation was the recipient of over $42-hundred dollars. Board Treasurer Dr. Peter Leckie says the support from the community is a great help.

Through Telus’ Fibre For Good Program, customers who switched to Optik TV were able to choose one of the participating local charities to receive a 25-dollar donation on their behalf.

Here is a full list of donations:

Cowichan Women Against Violence Society – $2225

Chemainus Theatre Festival – $1675

Canadian Mental Health Association – $1675

Cowichan Wooden Boat Society – $1175

Cowichan District Hospital Foundation – $4250

Cowichan United Way – $1100

Cowichan Valley Hospice Society – $3675

Growing Together Child Care Centre – $1250

KidSport Cowichan – $2225

Quamichan Watershed Society – $750