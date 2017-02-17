Ten Cowichan charities received a total of 20-thousand dollars, thanks to a partnership between Telus and Cowichan Sound and Cellular.
Cowichan Women Against Violence Society was one of the big recipients, going home with over 22-hundred dollars. Board Chair Patricia Blair says this donation will help the society work on a few of their top priorities.
The Cowichan District Hospital Foundation was the recipient of over $42-hundred dollars. Board Treasurer Dr. Peter Leckie says the support from the community is a great help.
Through Telus’ Fibre For Good Program, customers who switched to Optik TV were able to choose one of the participating local charities to receive a 25-dollar donation on their behalf.
Here is a full list of donations:
Cowichan Women Against Violence Society – $2225
Chemainus Theatre Festival – $1675
Canadian Mental Health Association – $1675
Cowichan Wooden Boat Society – $1175
Cowichan District Hospital Foundation – $4250
Cowichan United Way – $1100
Cowichan Valley Hospice Society – $3675
Growing Together Child Care Centre – $1250
KidSport Cowichan – $2225
Quamichan Watershed Society – $750