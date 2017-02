BC Ferries has released its third quarter results.

The company reported a net loss of 4 million dollars for the three months ending December 31st.

That compares to a net loss of 3 point 76 million dollars during the same quarter last year.

The company says the loss during the 3rd quarter is due to the seasonality of ferry travel and is typical.

During the 3rd quarter, BC Ferries carried 1 point 8 million vehicles and

4.4 million passengers.