Brace yourself for heavy snow tonight and tomorrow morning.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for East Vancouver Island.

A low pressure system will track southward just off the coast tonight, bringing mixed precipitation across the south coast this evening. Most areas will see rain turn to snow later this evening.

Overnight snow on East Vancouver Island is expected to be heavy, with variable snowfall amounts. Immediately along the Strait of Georgia, wet snow will struggle to accumulate, but further inland and over higher terrain may see between 5 to 15 centimetres tonight.

By Sunday, heavy snow is expected to shift to areas south of Qualicum Beach and away from the immediate coast.