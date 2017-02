A Cowichan man is encouraging community members to keep the Hul’q’umi’num language alive.

Bill Ross presented to Duncan City Council to seek leadership in helping save the language by promoting its use in every day conversations throughout the community.

Ross says there’s a mobile app that┬ácommunity members┬ácan download onto their phones to learn basic phrases in the Hul’q’umi’num language, and contribute to the goal.