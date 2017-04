The newly formed Invasive Species Advisory Committee in Ladysmith is asking for help from local residents.

The Committee’s Gail Pasaluko says, they, together with the local Broombusters, are hosting a work party at Transfer Beach beginning at 1:50 on Saturday….

Wear your gloves and bring cutters if you have some.

This summer, Pasaluko says, the Committee will be out doing an inventory of what kinds of invasive species are in the area.