The province is planning to re-establish a human rights commission.

BC is the only province in Canada without such a commission.

The previous commission was dismantled in 2002 in favour of a complaint-driven tribunal.

B.C.’s Attorney General David Eby says a public consultation process will take place first.

The consultation process will include both online and face-to-face meetings with stakeholders and human rights experts, and will seek to learn what a renewed human rights commission could look like.

The consultation is expected to start this September and continue through the autumn months, with legislation expected to follow in 2018.