Cowichan Valley’s Literacy Now organization is sponsoring the 3rd annual Trivia Challenge next month.

The organization’s Kathleen Erickson says the event, which raises money for literacy programs in the Valley, involves teams of between two and 8 people wrestling with skill testing questions to get their name on the Team Trivia trophy…..

Erickson says, since they started a program to help people with reading, writing, math and computer skills in 2012, about 1,000 adults are finding it easier to get a job or just participate in their community……

The entry fee, per person, is 45 dollars and includes snacks.