Cyclists from all across Vancouver Island and BC are in the Cowichan Valley this weekend, for this year’s MS Bike Tour.
Sheron Chrysler, Development Coordinator with the MS Society says the ride starts at Brentwood College with routes through many different points of interest.
Chrysler is reminding motorists to be wary of the increase of bikers on local roads.
This year’s goal for the MS Bike Cowichan Valley Experience is 350 thousand dollars, all in support of research to end Multiple Sclerosis.