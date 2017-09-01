A location has been chosen for an overdose prevention site in the Cowichan Valley.

While an opening date has not been announced, the site will be located at 715 Canada Avenue, near the Margaret Moss Health Centre.

Dr. Paul Hasselback with Island Health says it’s great to see this essential service finally coming to the Cowichan Valley.

The site in Nanaimo has seen much success with over 4 thousand visits since it opened at the end of January. Hasselback says it’s difficult to know well used this site will be.