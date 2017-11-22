The NDP MP for Courtenay Alberni says the government needs to establish a national strategy to combat plastic pollution in aquatic environments.

Gord Johns says a leaked Parks Canada memo about the thousands of plastic feed bags that escaped from an aquaculture farm into the ocean was riddled with talking points and concerns about negative press but contained no plan to deal with the spill. He told the House of Commons, clearly, the government cares a thousand times more about its image than protecting the environment…..

The Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Catherine McKenna says Parks Canada is involved with the clean up and the federal government is working hard to protect our oceans……

Johns says a permanent, dedicated, and annual fund is needed for debris clean-up projects.