The second sitting of the 41st Legislative Assembly came to an end yesterday in Victoria.
Green Party M.L.A. for Cowichan Valley, Sonia Furstenau won a seat in the provincial election back in May and says she has really enjoyed the opportunity to represent her constituents and work on issues important to Cowichan Valley residents.
Furstenau says the elimination of ‘big money’ within B.C. politics was a huge moment for government in this province.
She says there are many highlights from the last sitting, one being professional reliance.
Furstenau is front and centre in the bid to save the Shawnigan Lake RC.M.P. detachment and sent a petition to Victoria that supported keeping policing services in the South Cowichan.