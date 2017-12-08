The Municipality of North Cowichan recently approved a development project that will see more than 320 residential units built in the North Cowichan.
It’s been decades since new affordable rental housing has been built in the area and with council approving three new building projects, Mayor, Jon Lefebure says the developer is committed to building on Paddle, Green, and Sherman Road.
Lefebure says the locations of the three housing facilities were contingent on available land.
Council also adopted amendments to zoning bylaw’s whereby secondary suites will be allowed on 2300 properties.