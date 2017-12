A full honours funeral will be held today (Mon, Dec 18) in Richmond for a firefighter, who grew up in Cobble Hill.

44 year old Donald Bryan Kongus died back in August following a long struggle with post-traumatic stress disorder.

He graduated from Cowichan High School in 1990 and volunteered as a firefighter with the Cowichan Bay Fire Hall.

Kongus graduated from the Justice Institute and then joined the Richmond Fire Rescue at the age of 21.

He spent 23 years there rising to the rank of Captain.