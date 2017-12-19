Canadian Blood Services is calling on eligible blood donors to help fill 35,000 appointments by January 6th.

There is one blood donor clinic through the holiday season in the Cowichan Valley at the Eagles Hall on Boxing Day.

The next one isn’t until January 23rd at the Island Savings Centre and then on the 29th there will be one at the Mill Bay Community League Hall.

CBS says patients with serious bleeding or those undergoing cancer treatments rely on platelet donations, but with a shelf life of only seven days, the need for platelets is pressing and ongoing.