The Municipality of North Cowichan is expected to award the tender for a booster station for the Crofton Alternative Water Supply Project in short order.

Director of Engineering and Operations, Dave Conway says the booster station is the final piece in a pipeline project that will provide an alternate water supply for Crofton should the existing supply be interupted…..

Conway says another potential plus for people around Crofton is, that if Crofton Lake doesn’t have to be used as an alternate water supply it could, in time, be opened up for recreational use.

The whole alternate water supply project for Crofton is 3 point 2 million but a grant from the Federal government is covering 83 per cent of the cost.