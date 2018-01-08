A video, done by a local student, about The Cowichan Therapeutic Riding Association has had more than 200,000 views in just two days.

Spokesperson, Jennifer Barnes Van Elk says the video mimicks the famous “Budweiser Horse” commercials and tells a story about the Association from a horses point of view…..

Barnes Van Elk says the intention behind the video was to help raise funds for the Association but the reach and reaction to the piece was big surprise.

The video can be seen at: https://www.facebook.com/cowichantherapeuticridingassociation/videos/vb.132254546816387/1959079484133875

In an unrelated story, the Cowichan Therapeutic Riding Association has snagged a 5,000 dollar grant from the Dairy Farmers of Canada Champions Fund.

Association spokesperson, Jennifer Barnes Van Elk says they applied to the fund to pilot an equestrian camp specifically geared for women and girls with disabilities…..

Barnes Van Elk says this particular camp will be set up as a pilot for this summer and, if it’s successful it could become a regular offering.