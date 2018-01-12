A beef cow/calf pair requires about 45 litres of water daily.

That’s according to the province which is looking to improve water management and the protection of the environment by developing livestock watering regulations under the Water Sustainability Act.

An intentions paper, posted today (Friday), proposes new regulations that, the province says, would improve livestock watering practices.

The proposed regulations would allow the diversion of water from a stream or aquifer for livestock watering.

The Province is looking for input from the public, First Nations and industry stakeholders.

Comments will be accepted until February 16th.

To comment, go to: https://engage.gov.bc.ca/app/uploads/sites/71/2018/01/Livestock_Watering_Regs_intentions_paper.pdf