An awareness campaign about dementia aims to spark conversations about the disease.

Spokesperson for the Alzheimer Society of B.C., Jane Hope says they want to end the stigma that surrounds dementia…..

The stigma that surrounds the disease leads some people to feel like it’s something to be ashamed of or embarrassed about.

Hope says stigma significantly affects the well-being of people living with dementia.

Stories of people living with dementia are featured on a dedicated campaign website.

You can find that site at https://ilivewithdementia.ca/