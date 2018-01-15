The entertainment roster for Rogers Hometown Hockey that will be in the Valley this weekend is growing.

Ernie Mansueti says the Canadian alternate rock group, known for hits like “Ocean Pearl”, “One Day In Your Life” and “I Go Blind” will be performing….

In the meantime, organizers are looking for volunteers.

Mansueti says numerous volunteer positions are available….

The two-day free hockey festival begins on Saturday at noon at the Cowichan Aquatic Centre in Duncan, and will conclude Sunday evening following the Rogers Hometown Hockey outdoor viewing party.

The evening’s broadcast kicks off with a special pre-game show hosted live on site by Ron MacLean and Tara Slone from the Sportsnet Mobile Studio beginning at 4:30 and that will be followed by a showdown between the Canucks and the Jets on the big screen.