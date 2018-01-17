Student access and support was a big part of the picture for Vancouver Island University in the past year and the plan is to continue to work on that.

President and Vice-Chancellor of VIU is Ralph Nilson….

Nilson says the University plans to continue to increase access to students with financial barriers as well with the Canada Learning Bond.

Nilson says the University continues to grow where research is concerned as well with lots of opportunties for industry and community organizations to utilize the student population.

He says VIU will host a session of the Walrus Talks this March and he’s looking forward to the completion of the massive construction project on the Nanaimo campus this fall.