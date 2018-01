The Mesachie Lake Volunteer Fire Department is subject to an operational pause.

The fire hall included ten volunteer firefighters and C.V.R.D. Board Chair, Jon Lefebure says nearby fire departments will service Mesachie Lake in the interim.

Lefebure says Lake Cowichan and Honeymoon Bay fire personnel will service the Mesachie Lake area.

The third-party review is expected to take a few months and once the review is completed, a report will be presented to the C.V.R.D. board for consideration.