Coastal Community Credit Union is back on the board sponsoring the Young Entrepreneur Award at the Duncan Cowichan Chamber of Commerce Black Tie Awards for 2018.

The Award is presented to a business owner under the age of 40 who started a business within the last three years.

Elizabeth Croft says there’s a long list of nominees for the awards in general…..

Croft says the hard work is underway now, all the nominators will be called, the nominees will be scored…..

The Awards will be presented at the Black Tie Awards and Auction on April 7th at Brentwood College School.