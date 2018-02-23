North Cowichan council has passed a motion to allow the deduction of salary in cases of disrespectful conduct among members of council.

‘Decorum’ is a word that has been thrown around council’s all over the province, with Nanaimo City Council providing the shining example of an environment with a lack of professionalism.

In November, a staff member at North Cowichan complained that councilor, Joyce Behnsen had bullied and harassed them.

Mayor, Jon Lefebure says staff is working on this bylaw and it’s his hope that councilors will treat each other with the respect they deserve.

Behnsen didn’t attend the special meeting of council, where this decision was made.

This draft bylaw is a long way from adoption, as council needs to discuss it, give it the first three readings and then decide on adoption.