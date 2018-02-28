The Nanaimo Ladysmith MP says she’s looking forward to kicking the tires on some new legislation for pay equity as was promised in the budget.

Sheila Malcolmson says she was suprised to hear it mentioned in the budget but with no money attached…..

Malcolmson says she was really hoping to see some money in the budget for more child care spaces but there was none.

Instead, Malcolmson says there was money to spend on consultants, think tanks, symposia and roundtables to study the issue of getting more women into entrepreneurial roles and she found that frustrating.

Malcolmson says good things in the budget for women included more legal aid money and paid time off for women who need to relocate to escape domestic violence.