Last August, a 32-year-old man was hit in the head with a softball while playing in a Comox tournament and later died.

As a result, softball and slo-pitch leagues throughout Vancouver Island are voting on potential implementation of mandatory helmets and other equipment, including a meeting this weekend.

Ken James with the Cowichan Valley Slo-Pitch Association says it’s unfortunate, but it usually takes fatal or near-fatal incidents to bring about heightened awareness and change.

James says the league’s governing body, National Slo-Pitch Athletics hasn’t made helmets and other equipment mandatory.

On Sunday, a vote on whether or not the Cowichan Valley Slo-Pitch Association uses helmets this upcoming season will be decided.

The number of teams and schedule will also be determined at the meeting at The Elks Duncan.