Vancouver islanders who have their sites set on destinations like Seattle or Portland may be given the gift of free time in the future.

B.C. Premier, John Horgan and Washington Governor, Jay Inslee announced plans to conduct a study on the concept of an ultra high-speed train corridor, connecting Vancouver to major American cities on the west coast.

The study is worth approximately one point two million dollars U.S., and B.C. is kicking in three hundred thousand dollars to conduct the study.

The new corridor has the potential to create up to two hundred thousand jobs for both B.C. and Washington State workers.

If approved, this mode of transportation will cut the travel time between Vancouver and Seattle down from three hours plus, to 60 minutes.