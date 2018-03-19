Saltspring RCMP have two Nanaimo men in custody following a pair of break, enter and thefts on Lower Ganges Road.

Mounties say significant damage was done at one of the businesses and numerous tools were taken from both.

Police say through the course of the investigation, a suspect vehicle and general description of one of the suspects was generated and then on Friday, the suspect vehicle, with two occupants, was located at the south end of the Island.

The pair, aged 44 and 43, are facing numerous charges.