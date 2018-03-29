The B.C. Summer Games come to the Cowichan Valley in less than four months and the volunteer drive continues.

Organizers are anticipating it will take about three thousand volunteers to make the games as successful as possible and along with the two hundred key volunteers, about eight hundred others have volunteered to help out.

President of the B.C. Summer Games Cowichan, Jennifer Woike says there are a lot of well-intentioned people out there, but it’s important to turn those plans into reality and volunteer.

Woike says you can volunteer in a number of areas.

To volunteer, visit www.bcgames.org or visit the games office at 540 Cairnsmore Street in Duncan.

The torch-lighting ceremony goes at the B.C. Forest Discovery Centre on April 19.