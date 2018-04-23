Cowichan Tribes will attempt another Land Code vote this summer but this one will be different than the last.

Chief William Seymour says, based on the population of about 5,000 Tribe members, they needed 737 “yes” votes to pass the Land Code, but only 727 people registered to vote…..

Passing the Land Code would shift the management of the Cowichan Tribes from the federal government, and the Indian Act, to the First Nation.

That would allow Tribes to make their own decisions with regards to economic development without having to first gain permission from the Department of Indian Affairs and Northern Development which tended to slow the whole process down.

Seymour says it was so slow that proponents of projects would move to another jurisdiction rather than wait for the process to play out.

No firm date for the vote has been set yet.