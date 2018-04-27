Comments made by a high-ranking public servant have placed the Trudeau Government under the microscope when it comes to the approval process connected to the Trans Mountain pipeline.

In late 2016, federal officials met with representatives of a North Vancouver First Nation and told representatives that no decision had been reached on the Trans Mountain pipeline.

However, the problem came when Erin O’Gorman, the former Associate Deputy Minister of the Major Projects Management Office instructed M.P.’s, one month before the pipeline project was approved, to ‘give Cabinet a legally-sound basis to say ‘yes’ to Trans Mountain.

Cowichan-Malahat-Langford M.P. Alistair MacGregor says if the government already made its decision on the project before talks with First Nations the project may be ruled ‘inadmissible.’

These comments came to light following the release of a National Observer report.

MacGregor says the federal government needs ‘meaningful’ discussions with First Nations groups.

A National Observer report has brought to light that the Trudeau Government may have approved the pipeline project before discussions with a North Vancouver First Nations group, meaning that the project may be deemed invalid.
MacGregor says if it’s deemed that discussions with First Nations weren’t ‘meaningful,’ the whole project could fall off the tracks.