One day a year, people are invited to come out to the Cowichan Garry Oak Preserve out on Maple Bay Road and it’s happening Saturday.

Lesley Neilson, with the Nature Conservancy of Canada which owns the property, says the 12th Annual In-Bloom Wildflower Festival is taking place…

The Preserve is 52 acres of property that includes an old homestead and it’s been cleared of invasive species so it offers an opportunity to see what the landscape looks like when those are gone.

The event runs from 10 to 2 on Saturday and admission is by donation.