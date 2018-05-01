With a couple of cougar sightings in our rearview mirror now, Wildsafe BC has some tips when it comes to the big cats.

Frank Ritcey says if you know there has been cougar sightings in your area it’s a good idea to make sure there are no hiding spots on your property for the cats…..

He says pet owners should bring in their cats and dogs for the night.

You can sign up to get alerts about cougar sightings, and to report wildlife sightings, in your area, online through the Wildlife Alert Reporting Program, or WARP.

Last Friday, there were multiple reports of cougar sightings around Bench School; a cougar was spotted near Ladysmith and this past Monday and; there was a report of a cougar around suppertime near Alder Glen Place, in the Cowichan Bay area.