Cowichan Tribes will receive close to 2 point 7 million dollars over five years to complete multiple restoration projects to improve habitats for Chinook salmon.

Chief William Seymour says the Federal Coastal Restoration Fund projects are focused on restoration of critical habitats for Chinook salmon including in the estuary, riparian areas on the Cowichan and Koksilah rivers, around Cowichan Lake and other lake tributaries.

He says restoring abundance of Chinook is an important step to restoring the health of the watershed, the First Nations culture and the many other species that depend upon the salmon.