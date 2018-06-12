Attainable, or affordable housing, is that which consumes no more than 30 per cent of a household’s pre-tax income.

The Cowichan Housing Association’s Chris Hall says they know the statistics, but want to know where people in the various communities feel the gaps are…..

To flesh out the issue, there’s a series of open houses being held in various communities with the next one in Duncan, at the Island Savings Centre, tonight (Tues).