Attainable, or affordable housing, is that which consumes no more than 30 per cent of a household’s pre-tax income.
The Cowichan Housing Association’s Chris Hall says they know the statistics, but want to know where people in the various communities feel the gaps are…..
To flesh out the issue, there’s a series of open houses being held in various communities with the next one in Duncan, at the Island Savings Centre, tonight (Tues).
Tomorrow (June 13) the open house will be at the Lake Cowichan Arena Upper Centennial Hall, Thursday they’ll be at St. Michaels Church in Chemainus and a week from today (June 19) they’ll be at the Frank Jamieson Rec Centre in Ladysmith.
All the meetings go from 4 to 7.