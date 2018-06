Attainable, or affordable housing, is that which consumes no more than 30 per cent of a household’s pre-tax income.

The Cowichan Housing Association’s┬áChris Hall says they know the statistics, but want to know where people in the various communities feel the gaps are…..

To flesh out the issue, there’s a series of open houses being held in various communities with the next one in Duncan, at the Island Savings Centre, tonight (Tues).