Amalgamation open houses this week are a chance to learn more prior to the referendum, June 23rd.

Nearly four decades ago Duncan and North Cowichan residents voted against amalgamation.

But the rhetoric is heating up again this week as we head to another referendum this Saturday on the same question.

Three issues have risen to the top of the debate, those are fire, police, and taxation.

Today, we tackle the question of policing.

A spokesperson for the consulting company, tasked with educating the public on the issues, Emily Marroquin says the policing costs for Duncan citizens would change with amalgamation, but those costs are destined to increase in the near future……

With a “yes” vote to amalgamation, residents in Duncan would pay 90 per cent of their policing costs, or an additional 410,000 dollars per year.

North Cowichan ratepayers already pay 90 per cent of their policing costs.