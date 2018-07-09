The 42nd Annual BC Elders Gathering comes to the Island Savings Centre from July 10-12.

It’s just the second time Cowichan Tribes has hosted the event and more than 35 hundred elders and their caretakers are expected to show up for this major event.

Cowichan Tribes Chief William Seymour says many different cultures will be on display.

The City of Duncan will almost double in size over the next few days and the gathering will give people the opportunity to share stories, medicines and songs.

Seymour says it’s a great privilege to host an event of this magnitude.

Seymour says a number of cultures will be on display through July 12.

More information is available at www.bceldersgathering.ca