Work is underway in the Somenos Marsh to improve biodiversity and remove three notorious invaders of ecosystems.

Yellow Flag Iris (top left), English Hawthorn (right) and Himalayan Blackberry (bottom left) are three invasive species that are threatening to take over the Somenos Marsh.

Program Coordinator with the Somenos Marsh Wildlife Society Elizabeth Bailey says bringing back plants native to the area is very important moving forward.

One of the species native to Vancouver Island is the Black Hawthorn.