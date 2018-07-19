Five Vancouver Island communities are receiving high-priority funding, including Duncan and Nanaimo.

The money comes from the provincial government’s new Community Overdose Crisis Innovation Fund and is geared toward those communities that already have community action teams and are deemed to have the greatest need for support during the overdose crisis.

Duncan is receiving one hundred thousand dollars and Our Cowichan’s Cindy Lise says the funding goes to extensive core interventions when it comes to overdose prevention.

Victoria, Port Alberni, and Campbell River are also receiving funding.

What the funding will be used for: